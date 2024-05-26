Siri will start in center field and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Royals, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Siri will draw his third straight start in center field and could end up re-emerging as the Rays' preferred option at the position after Josh Lowe (oblique) was placed on the injured list Saturday. Jonny DeLuca and Richie Palacios could still present threats to Siri's playing time in the outfield, but it'll be Palacios who finds himself as the odd man out of the starting nine Sunday.