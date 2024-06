Siri went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI on Sunday against the Orioles.

Siri made his lone hit of the day count, as he delivered a two-RBI double in the eighth inning to account for the game-winning runs. He briefly lost playing time when Josh Lowe (oblique) was on the field, but Siri has now started eight of the Rays' last nine games and has gone 7-for-27 with seven RBI, four runs scored, two home runs and a stolen base in that span.