Siri went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI, two runs scored and a steal in Monday's 6-4 win over the Mariners.

Siri started the scoring with an RBI double in the first inning, adding a pair of singles afterward, including an RBI knock in the third frame. The outfielder has been productive of late, slashing .368/.400/.632 with a homer, five RBI, three runs and a stolen base over his past seven games. On the year, the 31-year-old is hitting .234/.290/.406 with eight homers, 28 RBI, 32 runs and seven stolen bases in 96 contests.