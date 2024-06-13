Siri went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double Wednesday against the Cubs.

Siri looked to be in line to lose playing time as both Jonny DeLuca and Josh Lowe have gotten healthy, but he's now started 11 of the Rays' last 13 games. He's gotten hot at the right time to maintain his role, as he's smacked four homers and four doubles in that span, overshadowing his 34.8 percent strikeout rate. Siri is hitting just .192 for the season and has stopped running -- he has one stolen base since April 6 -- but he may be able to produce in the short term.