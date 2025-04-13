Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Sunday that Siri could be placed on the 10-day injured list due to a left shin contusion, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Siri had to be carted off the field after fouling a ball off his left leg Saturday against the Athletics. Initial tests didn't reveal any structural damage, but the 29-year-old outfielder is still using crutches and in pain. Siri will continue to undergo testing, and if a stint on the IL is warranted, the Mets will look to solidfy their outfield depth by calling somebody up from Triple-A Syracuse.