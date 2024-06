Siri is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, per MLB.com.

Siri began the series strong, going 2-for-3 with a solo home run Friday, but he followed that up with a hitless, three-strikeout performance in Saturday's 5-0 loss. With Siri beginning Sunday's contest on the bench, Jonny DeLuca will start in center field and bat fifth against Orioles right-hander Grayson Rodriguez.