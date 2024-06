Siri went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Orioles.

The center fielder got Tampa Bay on the board by taking Cole Irvin deep in the second inning. Siri is heating up at the plate -- over his last 10 games he's slashing .303/.395/.667 with three of his six homers on the season, but his 1-for-4 performance on the basepaths during that stretch is a stark reminder of his inconsistency.