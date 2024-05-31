Siri went 2-for-5 with a pair of solo home runs in Thursday's 6-5 win over the A's.

Siri extended Tampa's lead to 3-0 in the second inning, blasting a 428-foot solo shot off Hogan Harris, before tying the game at 4-4 with his second homer off Oakland closer Mason Miller in the ninth. The 28-year-old Siri had been losing out on playing time to Jonny DeLuca, though he's now gone 5-for-11 in his last three games while DeLuca has just one hit in his last 15 at-bats. Still, with Jose Lowe (oblique) aiming for a return early next week, Siri may have to settle for a short-side platoon role. He's slashing .188/.276/.338 with five homers, 17 RBI, 18 runs scored and seven steals through 45 games.