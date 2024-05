Siri went 1-for-4 with a grand slam Sunday against the Yankees.

Siri has been in and out of the Rays' lineup since both Jonny DeLuca and Josh Lowe have been activated from the injured list. While Siri has started five of the team's last eight games, the majority of his playing time moving forward is likely to come against lefties -- in favor of Lowe. He did manage a timely home run Sunday, though that was his first hit across 17 plate appearances in May.