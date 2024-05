Lowe will undergo an MRI on his right side Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Manager Kevin Cash labeled Lowe's injury as a "right side strain," though the exact nature of the outfielder's issue will become known once his MRI results come back. Lowe landed on the injured list during spring training due to a right oblique strain and missed the first month-plus of the regular season, and it's possible he could require another stint on the IL due to his latest flareup.