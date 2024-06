Lowe went 1-for-1 with an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored Thursday against the Cubs.

Lowe began the game on the bench with lefty Justin Steele on the mound but entered as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning. He made an immediate impact with an RBI single and also tallied his first stolen base of the season. Lowe has gone only 2-for-18 since being activated from the injured list June 5 while striking out eight times.