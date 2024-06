Lowe is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins.

Lowe was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Monday after missing time with an oblique issue, but he's not in the lineup for his first game back since lefty Jesus Luzardo is starting for Miami. Randy Arozarena, Jose Siri and Jonny DeLuca will start across the outfield while Harold Ramirez serves as the designated hitter.