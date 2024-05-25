The Rays placed Lowe on the 10-day injured list Saturday, retroactive to May 23, due to a right oblique strain.

Lowe left Wednesday's game against the Red Sox due to right side tightness, and an MRI on Thursday revealed an oblique strain for the 26-year-old. Lowe began the year on the injured list due to a Grade 1 right oblique strain, and he did not make his season debut until May 6. The severity of the oblique strain isn't known, but given that it's on the right side again, Lowe could be on the shelf well beyond the 10-day minimum. For Saturday's game against the Royals, the lefty-hitting Richie Palacios will start in left field and bat in the leadoff spot against right-hander Brady Singer, while Jonny DeLuca and Jose Siri will serve in right and center field, respectively.