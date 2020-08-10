Brosseau went 2-for-4 with a home run, double, two RBI and a run scored Sunday against the Yankees.

Brosseau drew the start at second base with left-hander James Paxton on the mound. He came through, first popping a two-run home run against Paxton in the seventh frame for his second home run of the season. Two innings later, he led off with a double before being thrown out at third base on a fielder's choice. Brosseau earns playing time almost exclusively against southpaws, with four of his six hits going for extra-bases in 20 plate appearances to this point in the campaign.