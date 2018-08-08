Rays' Tommy Pham: Early progress encouraging

Pham appears to be progressing well through the early stages of recovery from his right foot fracture, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports. "Said he felt much better," manager Kevin Cash said. "The pain is starting to subside. The boot is supposed to help him. I think he feels like he's closer, progressing nicely. I don't want to put a timetable on it yet, because he's still got to swing, he's got to run, all of those things, and we'll get a better sense when he does that."

It seemed the outfielder barely had time to get to get accustomed to his Tropicana Field locker before suffering what was initially thought to just be a right foot bruise in last Thursday's game against the Angels. Subsequent tests revealed a fracture, which came in just his second game since arriving via trade from the Cardinals. Initial estimates had Pham potentially missing all of August, but it seems like his recovery timeline could be slightly less. Cash stated Pham may accompany the team on an upcoming nine-game road trip through the AL East, but that remains to be seen.