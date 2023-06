The Rays optioned Kelley to Triple-A Durham following their 8-5 loss to the Red Sox in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader

Kelley served as the opener for the afternoon contest, throwing 2.1 scoreless innings while striking out two and allowing one hit and no walks. Despite the strong performance, he'll head to the minors to allow the Rays to add fresh arms in Shawn Armstrong and Robert Stephenson for the nightcap.