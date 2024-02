Kelley signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Kelley has been knocked around in parts of four major-league seasons, collecting a 6.75 ERA and 45:21 K:BB over 50.2 frames. The 31-year-old figures to begin the 2024 season at Triple-A Tacoma as relief depth.