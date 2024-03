Kelley was optioned to minor-league spring training Monday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Kelley had a rough go in big-league camp, allowing four runs on one hit and two walks while striking out one over 2.1 innings of work. He'll now set his sights on preparing for the minor-league season and should end up reporting to Triple-A Tacoma. Kelley posted a 5.23 ERA and 1.52 WHIP with a 28:11 K:BB across 32.2 frames a season ago at Triple-A Durham.