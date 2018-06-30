Manager Kevin Cash indicated Saturday that Font (lat) could be sidelined for eight weeks, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Font was placed on the 10-day disabled list earlier Saturday with a right lat strain and is now looking at an extended stay on the shelf. The 28-year-old had a rough start to the season with Oakland but has been fantastic since being acquired by Tampa Bay, posting a 1.67 ERA and 0.96 WHIP across 27 innings, including five starts.