Ramos is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Ramos has been heating up lately -- collecting seven hits over his last three starts -- but he'll get the day off to rest after starting three consecutive games behind the dish. Jesus Sucre will take over for him at backstop.

