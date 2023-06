Ramos agreed to a deal Tuesday with the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League.

Ramos had been catching for Acereros de Monclova of the Mexican League, but he'll move to New York with designs on breaking back into MLB-affiliated ball. The 35-year-old former two-time All-Star last played in the majors in 2021, when he struggled to a .205/.248/.397 batting line in 44 games (163 plate appearances) between Detroit and Cleveland.