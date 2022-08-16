Ramos signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Tuesday and was assigned to Triple-A Round Rock.

Ramos' recovery from the torn ACL he sustained last September was likely the main reason the 35-year-old backstop had remained unsigned throughout the winter and the 2022 season until he struck a deal with Texas. Now presumably healthy, Ramos will settle in as organizational depth at the Triple-A level, though he could be in line for a late-season call-up if the Rangers require an additional catcher between the two options on the active roster, Jonah Heim and Meibrys Viloria.