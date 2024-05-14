Isaac is slashing .257/.350/.495 with six home runs, five steals and a 27.4 percent strikeout rate through 28 games for High-A Bowling Green.

Isaac has been red-hot of late, hitting .349 with four home runs, three doubles and as many walks (eight) as strikeouts over his last 13 games. The one statistical blemish in Isaac's profile coming into the year was his mediocre performance against same-handed pitchers, and that remains a struggle, as he has a .627 OPS against lefties and a .956 OPS against righties this year. Given that the 20-year-old slugger is typically a couple years younger than the pitchers he is facing, the hope is that he eventually improves against southpaws enough to play every day.