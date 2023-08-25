Isaac, who was promoted to High-A Bowling Green on Tuesday, hit his first home run at that level Thursday against Winston-Salem.

Arguably the best first base prospect in the minors, Isaac has yet to face much resistance in pro ball, save for the fact he has a .672 OPS in 91 plate appearances against same-handed pitchers compared to a .907 OPS in 295 plate appearances against righties. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound 19-year-old will need to keep mashing at each level of the minors, given his lack of defensive versatility, but he has at least 70-grade raw power and has a 20.7 percent strikeout rate while being young for Single-A and High-A.