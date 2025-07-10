Double-A Montgomery placed Isaac on the 7-day injured list July 6 with an undisclosed injury.

This is Isaac's second injured list stint of the year, as he missed the first two weeks of the season with an elbow injury. He also missed almost two weeks in early May with an undisclosed injury but he didn't land on the IL that time. Isaac most recently played June 25 and it seems the elbow injury he suffered in spring training may be affecting his play as well as his availability this season. He's slashing .201/.366/.446 with nine home runs, a 29.7 percent strikeout rate and a 19.4 percent walk rate in 41 games for the Biscuits.