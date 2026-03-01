Isaac made his Grapefruit League debut in Saturday's 12-3 loss to the Tigers, playing five innings at first base while going 1-for-2 with a base hit.

Isaac made his highly-anticipated return to the field Saturday after he hadn't played in a game since June 25, when he was lifted from a contest at Double-A Montgomery after experiencing dehydration. Days later, Isaac was sent in for a brain scan that revealed a tumor, prompting him to undergo emergency surgery a week later. Per Adam Berry of MLB.com, manager Kevin Cash noted that he has no expectations in terms of results for Isaac this spring, as the first-base prospect's main focus is getting comfortable playing again following an extended absence. Isaac will be in the lineup Sunday versus Atlanta, starting at first base and batting sixth.