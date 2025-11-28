Isaac revealed Friday that he underwent brain surgery in July, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Isaac's last game at Double-A Montgomery came on June 25, but he had asked the Rays not to divulge details of his medical status during the season. However, Isaac revealed the cause of his absence in an Instagram post Friday, noting that the brain surgery was "life-saving." Isaac recently attended a hitting camp and is expected to be 100 percent for the start of spring training. The first baseman slashed .201/.366/.446 with nine home runs in 41 contests for Montgomery in 2025 and will likely need another full year of seasoning in the minors in 2026.