Isaac is slashing .296/.372/.522 with four home runs, three steals and a 26:14 K:BB in 29 game since June 1 for Single-A Charleston.

The 6-foot-3 first baseman could end up with 80-grade raw power when it's all said and done, and his 18.2 percent strikeout rate and 15.4 percent walk rate at Single-A are encouraging marks. It's a small sample, but the lefty-hitting Isaac has a .648 OPS in 61 plate appearances against lefties and a .903 OPS in 192 plate appearances against righties. All seven of his home runs have come against opposite-handed pitching.