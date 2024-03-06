The Red Sox optioned Walter to Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Walter has had a good spring, yielding just one run with a 4:1 K:BB over 4.2 innings. The Red Sox don't have room for him in the rotation or bullpen, though, so he'll begin the season at Worcester, where he'll likely serve as a starter.
More News
-
Red Sox's Brandon Walter: Impresses Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Walter: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Walter: Recalled from Worcester•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Walter: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Walter: Recalled from Worcester•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Walter: Sent packing to Triple-A•