Walter struck out two over two hitless and scoreless innings in Tuesday's spring game against St. Louis.

Walter was impressive in his Grapefruit League debut, getting all six batters out with one ball leaving the infield. He followed starter Kutter Crawford, pitching the third and fourth innings. The left-hander had a rough introduction to the majors in 2023, charged with 16 earned runs on 32 hits and seven walks over 23 innings. That experience shaped his offseason preparations, per Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe. "I was able to reflect on it and see why I wasn't successful," Walter said. "I'm so used to being successful in the minor leagues. Making adjustments on the fly is something I need to improve on. I focused on attacking with all my pitches and throwing strikes. I was too consumed with velocity instead of doing what I do best." The 27-year-old Walter is expected to be part of the rotation at Triple-A Worcester to open the 2024 season.