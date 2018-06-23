Red Sox's Brock Holt: Fills in at shortstop

Holt moved from second base to shortstop after Xander Bogaerts left Friday's game with a sprained finger, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Holt, who has made 11 appearances at shortstop this season, is likely to start there Saturday after manager Alex Cora said Bogaerts is unlikely to play. Holt has started four of the last five games, hitting .294 during that run.