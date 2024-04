The Red Sox will promote Booser from Triple-A Worcester on Friday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Booser has struck out 15 batters and walked just one while posting a 2.70 ERA and 0.65 WHIP across 6.2 innings at Triple-A. The 31-year-old southpaw will provide depth to a badly-injured Red Sox pitching staff and will be making his MLB debut once he gets into a game.