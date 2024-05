Wong went 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 6-2 win over San Francisco.

Wong has been a consistent producer at the dish, never going more than one game without a hit. The catcher, who recorded his eighth multi-hit game, is slashing .366/.367/.620 through 75 plate appearances. Those numbers are sure to correct -- a .412 BABIP indicates that -- but Wong has improved his contact rate on pitches in the zone, jumping up to 84.2 percent compared to 74.3 percent in 2023.