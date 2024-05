Wong went 4-for-5 with an RBI double in Friday's loss to St. Louis.

Wong continues to impress in 2024 as he's up to 11 multi-hit efforts in his first 30 games. It was his first four-hit game since April 24 and bumped his season slash line up to .362/.389/.552 with 10 extra-base hits and 16 RBI. Through 11 games this month, Wong has gone 15-for-38 (.394) with four multi-hit games.