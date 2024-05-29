Wong went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and an RBI in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Orioles.

Wong swiped his first bag of the season in the fifth inning then produced an insurance run with an eighth-inning single. The catcher, who batted .235 last season, continued a breakout at the dish and is batting .324 with an .836 .OPS over 136 plate appearances. A .364 BABIP portends a correction is coming, but Wong is making more consistent contact and nearly halved his strikeout percentage, from 33.3 percent in 2023 to 17.6 percent in 2024.