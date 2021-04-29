Santana (foot) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Greenville on Tuesday, Chris Hatfield of SoxProspects.com reports.

Santana began playing in simulated games at the alternate training site last week, and he appears to be trending toward full health. It's not yet clear how many games Santana will require to ramp up during his rehab assignment, but the Red Sox will need to decide whether to add the 30-year-old to the active roster or release him once he's fully healthy.

