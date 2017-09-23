Red Sox's David Price: Increases length in Friday's win

Price (6-3) gave up three hits and a walk while striking out four over 2.2 scoreless innings in Friday's 5-4 win over the Reds.

Price entered the game after manager John Farrell pulled starter Rick Porcello after four innings with Boston leading, gifting a win opportunity to the left-handed starter-turned-reliever. It felt like Farrell was experimenting with Price, giving us a glimpse at how he might be able to change the math of an individual game in the postseason. Price's ability to go long gives Farrell another tool and lessens the burden on back-end starters as well as the back-end relievers, like Addison Reed or Craig Kimbrel, who will not have to enter games earlier than normal.