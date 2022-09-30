Price walked one in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Padres.

Price didn't face much of a challenge to earn his third career save and his second of the season. This was his first appearance in a month after he missed time with wrist inflammation. The southpaw should continue to see high-leverage work as part of the late-inning mix in the Dodgers' bullpen. He has a 2.52 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 37:9 K:BB while adding four holds and two wins through 39.1 innings this season.