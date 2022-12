Price's agent Bo McKinnis announced Tuesday the left-hander doesn't plan to pitch in 2023, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Price spent the past two seasons with the Dodgers and primarily worked out of the bullpen, and he had a 2.45 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 37:9 K:BB across 40.1 innings during 2022. This doesn't appear to be a formal retirement, but a year off at 37 years could very well be the end of his 14-year MLB career.