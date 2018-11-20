Tapia signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox on Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

It's unclear if the deal includes an invitation to spring training, but either way, Tapia seems more likely to serve as organizational bullpen depth in 2019. The 27-year-old, who has yet to reach the majors, spent the majority of the 2018 campaign with Triple-A Louisville, posting a 3.43 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 45:26 K:BB across 63 innings.

