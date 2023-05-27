Tapia was called up from Triple-A El Paso on Saturday.
Tapia will return to the big leagues after being sent down to Triple-A on May 14, surrendering five runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out two batters over 2.1 innings in three appearances with El Paso. He'll now replace right-hander Luis Garcia (oblique) on the major-league roster after Garcia was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday. Tapia will likely operate in low-leverage situations, making him an unappealing fantasy option.