The Padres recalled Tapia from Triple- El Paso on Monday.

Tapia has already been up and down with the Padres, and it's likely he'll continue to make the trip from El Paso to San Diego a few more times in 2023. The right-hander will be a low-leverage option while he's with the Padres in this stint. Ray Kerr was sent to Triple-A in a corresponding move.

