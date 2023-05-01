The Padres recalled Tapia from Triple- El Paso on Monday.
Tapia has already been up and down with the Padres, and it's likely he'll continue to make the trip from El Paso to San Diego a few more times in 2023. The right-hander will be a low-leverage option while he's with the Padres in this stint. Ray Kerr was sent to Triple-A in a corresponding move.
