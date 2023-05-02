Tapia struck out two batters across two perfect frames to earn a save over the Reds on Monday.

Tapia was promoted from Triple-A El Paso on Monday and immediately impressed in his first MLB appearance since April 15. He tossed 17 of 26 pitches for strikes to quickly take care of the Reds in order over two frames. He lowered his ERA to 3.48 with an 11:6 K:BB through 10.1 innings this season. With an 8-3 final score, Josh Hader didn't get the chance to enter the contest.