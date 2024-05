Cooper started at first base and went 2-for-3 with a double in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Nationals.

Cooper recorded his first multi-hit game since being acquired by the Red Sox on April 28. He was eventually pinch hit for by the left-handed hitting Dominic Smith in the eighth inning against a righty reliever with a runner in scoring position. With Triston Casas (oblique) on the 60-day injured list, first base has become a rotation involving Cooper, Smith and Romy Gonzalez.