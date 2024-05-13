Cooper is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Cooper enjoyed a productive weekend in the Red Sox's series victory over the Nationals, starting in two of the three contests while producing three hits (two doubles, one single), one run and one RBI over six at-bats. He'll cede first base to Dominic Smith on Monday, but Cooper still looks to be locked into a near-everyday role for the Red Sox until Triston Casas (rib) returns from the injured list.