site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: red-soxs-j-d-martinez-available-as-pinch-hitter | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Available as pinch hitter
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Martinez (groin) was available to pinch hit if needed Friday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Martinez took swings prior to Friday's win over the Rays and could be ready to return to the lineup Saturday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read