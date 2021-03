Downs (side) will be available for Saturday's spring game against the Braves, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

The 22-year-old has been sidelined this week after suffering an injury to his left side last weekend, but he should return to game action Saturday. Downs played 12 games at Double-A in 2019, but he could open 2021 at the Triple-A level after working at the alternate training site last season.