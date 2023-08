The Nationals optioned Downs to Triple-A Rochester on Saturday, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Downs was brought up from the minors Thursday to immediately fill Stone Garrett's (lower leg) roster spot, but he'll head back down in favor of Jacob Young, who was selected from Triple-A on Saturday. Downs hasn't performed well in the minors this season, and he figures to only return to Washington if the team needs an extra depth piece.