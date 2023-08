Jacques was recalled from Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, Andrew Parker of Beyond the Monster reports.

This will be the third stint in the majors for Jacques, who has posted a 5.85 ERA and 14:5 K:BB over 20 innings. The corresponding move for Boston is not yet clear, but Kyle Barraclough is almost surely headed back to Worcester after throwing 94 pitches in 4.1 relief innings in Monday's loss to the Astros.