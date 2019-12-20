Play

Andreoli signed with the Red Sox as a non-roster invitee Friday.

Andreoli appeared in 26 big-league games with the Mariners and Orioles in 2018 but did not play a game at that level last season. In 116 Triple-A games in the Twins' and Mariners' organizations, the 29-year-old hit .255/.389/.449.

More News
Our Latest Stories